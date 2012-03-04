Harrisburg schools open on Monday

Harrisburg schools will be in session on Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

Classes have been canceled since Wednesday.



In an effort to heal some of the scars of Wednesday's deadly E4 tornado, there will be a community worship service Sunday evening at the Davenport Gymnasium at Harrisburg High school.

The service starts Sunday evening at 5 p.m.

