Paid contractors working in Harrisburg will have to get paid permit

Paid Contractors working in Harrisburg will have to get a paid permit.



According to the sheriff's office, all paid contractors, on Monday will need to go the City Clerk's Office to receive a paid contractor permit. There is a $250 fee. Proof is insurance, vehicle registration information and employee identification will be required to receive a permit. The City Clerk's Office is located at 110 East Locust in Harrisburg.



County officials remind that the curfew continues through the weekend. The curfew is from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.



According to the sheriff's office, public information and safety messages are posted throughout the city.



These messages are posted on porta-potties, telephone poles and are handed out as well. The messages will change color as new information is posted. Sunday's messages are blue.



