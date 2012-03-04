Weather officials issue "Red Flag" Warning in Mo., Ky.

There is an elevated fire danger over mainly southeast Missouri forests this afternoon. A red flag warning has been posted, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Ky.

Weather officials say the red flag warning remains in effect from noon Sunday until 6 p.m. Sunday evening for parts of the Mark Twain National Forest, Land Between the Lakes Recreation Area and Fort Campbell.

AFFECTED AREAS

Missouri

Perry County

Bollinger County

Cape Girardeau County

Wayne County

Carter County

Ripley County

Butler County

Stoddard County

Scott County

Mississippi County

New Madrid County

Kentucky

Fulton County

Hickman County

Carlisle County

Ballard County

Graves County

Calloway County

McCracken County

Marshall County

Lyon County

Trigg County

Officials with NWS say that any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.



