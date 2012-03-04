Volunteers help clean up tornado damage in Harrisburg, Gaskin City

Tornado victims got some extra help on Saturday.

Hundreds of volunteers armed with chainsaws, rakes and energy worked throughout the day to help with the pain-staking task of cleaning up the mess.

Many started working in the Gaskin City area.

A number of local contractors and excavating companies brought in their heavy equipment to handle the larger pieces of debris.

Area church groups also helped with the clean up and fed volunteers.

Some volunteers traveled several hours from neighboring states.

"You can't give up on a town just because it's not your hometown. I mean where I'm from, Eldorado and Harrisburg are rivals," said Richard Gordon. "But in times like these you've got to come together."

To volunteer, you must first register at the SIC Foundation Building on North Commercial in Harrisburg.



