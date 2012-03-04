Harrisburg residents gather together to heal

In an effort to heal some of the scars of Wednesday's deadly E4 tornado, there will be a community worship service Sunday evening at the Davenport Gymnasium at Harrisburg High school.

The service starts Sunday evening at 5 p.m.

After the funeral services on Saturday, Illinois Governor Pat Quinn attended the sectional basketball title game between Harrisburg and Pinckneyville at Eldorado High School.

He spoke briefly at half time, talking about how resilient the area is.

"It's truly inspiring to see people helping their neighbor, said Gov. Quinn. " I think we've shown the nation what the good people of Illinois are all about when tragedy strikes. When bad things happen we don't run away-we run toward the danger and help our neighbor."

He stayed the entire game in which Harrisburg won.





Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.