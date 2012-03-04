What's so super about Tuesday? 419 GOP delegates

By CONNIE CASS

Associated Press

Super? Maybe not this time. But it is a Tuesday, one with the biggest payout of the Republican presidential primaries.

Super Tuesday, slimmed down to half its 2008 size but still handing out one-third of the delegates needed to win, probably won't settle much.

Sure, it could nudge Newt Gingrich out of the race, or lend Ron Paul more credibility. But it won't be easy for either Mitt Romney or Rick Santorum to score a decisive advantage, because delegates are doled out by share. A close second in a state can pay off almost as well as first.

Win some big states, especially Ohio, and the symbolism is powerful, of course.

Romney might cement the front-runner status that keeps slipping through his fingers. Santorum could prove he's the real thing.

