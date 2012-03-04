JALC to hold Men's Health Conference

John A. Logan College in Carterville will hold a Men's Health Conference on March 24.

Heartland men can speak with healthcare professionals and be screened for a variety of illnesses and conditions.

The event is sponsored by the board of directors for Women for Health and Wellness, Inc.

Organizers say they see firsthand how men's health affects women in the region because when the man in the family does not take care of his health, it can have a long-term impact on his family.

