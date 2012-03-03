Federal lawmakers say help is coming for Southern Illinois

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) tours storm ravaged areas in Southern Illinois.

The senator spent much of his Saturday morning touring the hardest hit areas of Harrisburg after the tornado roared through on Wednesday.

"My heart goes out to the families who have lost loved ones in this event. And to those who were injured. And to all of the people who have been displaced," said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin. "I can assure you that we are going to do everything at the federal level we can."

And part of that promise of help will come when the teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency arrive to begin their assessments of the damage.

"Come Monday, FEMA is going to sit down with the federal team. They'll do the analysis of the site and I have no doubt this is going to be eligible for federal assistance."

After touring the damaged areas around Harrisburg, Senator Durbin headed up to the town of Ridgway to see firsthand the damage done by the tornado.

