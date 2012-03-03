One injured in two car crash in McCracken County

One man was injured after a two car crash in McCracken County on Saturday.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 60 West and Metropolis Lake Road.

Deputies say an SUV driven by William Allen, 56, of Dawson Springs, Ky. collided with a pickup truck driven by Edwin Schaeffer, 33, of West Paducah.

According to a news release, Allen was driving eastbound on Highway 60 West when he failed to stop at the red light and collided with Schaeffer's northbound vehicle which was going through the intersection on Metropolis Lake Road.



Schaeffer was transported by Mercy EMS to Western Baptist Hospital for treatment.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

