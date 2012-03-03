Seabee 70th anniversary plaque dedication held in Cape Girardeau

It was beautiful weather Saturday as local Seabee veterans celebrated 70 years.

The local Seabee Chapter Island X-5 invited all Seabee veterans and the public to attend this dedication of a 70th anniversary bronze plaque.

They gathered at the North Cape County Park Veteran's Memorial site.

They recognized Seabee veterans from World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

The US Naval Construction Forces, known as the Seabees were established in 1942 to meet wartime needs for trained uniformed men to perform construction work in combat zones.



