SIC building used by emergency personnel after tornado

The Southeastern Illinois College Foundation Building is being used as a staging area for emergency personnel in the aftermath of Wednesday's deadly tornado.

"We are so pleased to see the outpouring of support that is coming in and that continues to come in as aid is still needed and cleanup efforts surge on," said Tricia Johnson, SIC director of institutional advancement and SIC Foundation executive director.

According to Johnson, state police asked to use of the facility as a temporary command center and emergency staging area.

Home Depot is passing out cleanup supplies and water on the east side of the building. The United Mine Workers of America are running a food pantry out of the back of the building on the southwest side for victims and workers. Pepsi has donated gallons of water, Pepsi and Mountain Dew for volunteers and victims, according to Johnson.



SICF Market Coordinator Angela Wilson says the Ambassadors for Christ, out of Kansas, has been cooking BBQ and baked beans for all affected or working on cleanup efforts. Operation Blessing is delivering food and providing assistance where needed.

