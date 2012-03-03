2 arrested after car hits Amtrak train in Carbondale

Two people were arrested early Saturday after a car and train collided in Carbondale.

D'Andre A. Woods, 21, of Crete was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Adonis T. Tate of Matteson was arrested on a warrant.



The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. when police responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a train at the East College Street railroad crossing.



Police say a vehicle driven by D'Andre A. Woods, 21, of Crete, was eastbound on East College and drove around the lowered, flashing railroad crossing gates and struck a slow moving northbound Amtrak train.



Carbondale police say Woods and his passenger, Tate, were not injured, but Woods' vehicle received major damage.



The train received very minor damage, according to police.



Woods was released after posting bond and Tate was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

