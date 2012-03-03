Pedestrian killed after being hit by train near Marion

A pedestrian was killed Friday night after being hit by a train near Marion.

It happened shortly before 11:45 p.m. The train was northbound at the intersection of the West Boyton Street and Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

According to Marion police, they found the male's body lying just west of the tracks, north of the intersection. The Williamson County Coroner's Office pronounced the male dead at the scene.



The name of the victim is not being released pending family notification.

Marion police and the coroners office are investigating the incident.

Mark Davis with Union Pacific Railroad tells Heartland News that the train was an empty coal-hauling train headed to Wyoming.

Davis says the crew received peer support counseling.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

