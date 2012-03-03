One cited for DWI after collision on I-55 in Cape Girardeau

One person was arrested after a two-car collision on Interstate 55, according to Cape Girardeau police.

According to Cape Girardeau police, a woman was cited for DWI and released.



The woman who was cited allegedly hit a van with her Ford Taurus with the car going off the side of road hitting several median guard cables.

Traffic was backed up for over a mile shortly after noon Saturday in the southbound lanes I-55 after the incident near Cape Girardeau.



Traffic is now moving near the scene at the 96 mile marker, south of the Williams Street exit.

Police, state patrol, fire and EMS crews were on the scene.

No word on injuries.



