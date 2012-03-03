Police investigate car break-ins in Dexter

Dexter police are investigating recent thefts following several items being taken from cars.



The Dexter Police Department says they have taken a lot of calls from people about their cars being broken into and items being taken within the vehicle.



Some of the break-ins occurred on the streets of North Locust, South Sassafras, and Main Street.

The items taken include: purses, stereos, wallets and other miscellaneous items laying in vehicles.



Police say they have recovered some of the missing items found in random trash bins, but say a lot of items are still missing.



Investigators are looking for any information the public may have and urge them to call police at 573-624-5512 with any information regarding these break ins.

