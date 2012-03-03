3 more Harrisburg tornado victims laid to rest - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 more Harrisburg tornado victims laid to rest

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

Harrisburg is bidding a final farewell to the six people killed in this week's deadly tornado.

Funerals were held Saturday for 75-year-old Mary Osman, 74-year-old Lynda Hull and 22-year-old Jaylynn Ferrell. 

Services will be held Sunday for 61-year-old Donna Rann and her husband 64-year-old Randy "Bubbles" Rann, as well as  50-year-old Greg Swierk.

The Ranns' funeral is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Galatia. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery.

Funeral services for Swierk will be 2 p.m.. Sunday at the J. M. Weirauch Funeral Home in Harrisburg. Burial with military graveside rites will follow at Sunset Lawn Cemetery.

The EF04 tornado hit Harrisburg before dawn Wednesday demolishing a large portion of the Gaskins City neighborhood that all six victims called home.

