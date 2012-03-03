Karen Swift autopsy complete, but cause of death withheld

(WMC-TV) - The Shelby County Medical Examiner's office has completed the autopsy of Karen Swift, the West Tennessee mother who was missing for months.



The cause of death has been determined, but they said they are not authorized to release the document or any information inside.



Swift went missing in late October of last year. She was last seen leaving a Halloween party. Her car was found abandoned with one flat tire on the side of the road less than a half-mile from her house.



Weeks of intense searching followed, until December 10, 2011 when her body was discovered just a few miles away off Harness Road.



Swift's body was found near Bledsoe cemetery.



Investigators said they believe Swift was murdered and her body was dumped into a patch of withering kudzu. Otherwise, they have kept a tight lid on the case.



"Currently we are not naming any suspects and will not name anyone until we feel it will benefit the case," said Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box.



Action News 5's messages for the sheriff and district attorney were not returned Friday.



Swift's funeral was nearly three weeks ago.

Copyright 2012 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.