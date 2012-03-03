12 deaths confirmed in Ky. as storms return - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

12 deaths confirmed in Ky. as storms return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -

A Kentucky state government spokesman says the state's death toll from severe storms has risen to 12.

One new death was reported in Morgan County, where 50 Kentucky National Guard troops were deployed along with a rescue team. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Chuck Wolfe said Kentucky State Police also reported 40 troopers were being sent to the county.

Wolfe said four others were killed in Menifee County, four in Laurel County and three in Kenton County as tornadoes hit multiple counties, causing widespread injuries and destruction.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

