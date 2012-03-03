Man wanted by police for allegedly hitting woman with car

Police in Murphysboro are searching for a man they say hit a woman with his car.

Someone dialed 911 at 7:44 p.m. Friday calling police to the home at 711 S.18th Street for a car versus pedestrian crash.

When officers arrived the car was gone; the victim, 28-year-old Tarita Lee, remained at the scene.

Lee told police she was trying to get 33-year-old Byron Williams to stop the car. He apparently did not stop and instead hit her with the vehicle and took off.

Lee told police she hit her head on the windshield and rolled over the roof of the car.

Williams was last seen driving a white Chevy Impala and is now wanted for questioning.

Lee remains hospitalized with extensive injuries.

If you see Williams, you're asked to call Murphysboro police at (618) 684-5244.

