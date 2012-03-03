Fundraiser features home cooking by men - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fundraiser features home cooking by men

MOKENA, IL (KFVS) -

About 50 contestants will compete in the annual "Men Who Cook" competition in Mokena.

The event set for March 24 is a fundraiser for the Will County Children's Advocacy Center in Joliet. All proceeds go to the center, a nonprofit agency that helps children who are victims of sexual abuse.

Amateur cooks compete with bite-size samples of meals they serve their families. Guests vote for their favorite dish in four categories: appetizer, side dish, main course and dessert.

Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple. Children ages 6 to 12 can attend for $10. There is free admission for children under 5.

The Children's Advocacy Center was started by Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow in 1995 to improve the way child abuse cases are investigated.

http://www.menwhocook.info/

