Harrisburg vows recovery from killer tornado

By JIM SUHR
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Ill. (AP) - Katie Gaskins has called Harrisburg home for all of her 62 years, and she says she has no doubt the southern Illinois city once nearly wiped off the map by flooding will recover from a deadly tornado.

The grandmother voiced such confidence about the 9,000-resident town just two days after a pre-dawn twister Wednesday killed six people and left blocks of homes in shambles.

Harrisburg will begin to say its goodbyes to the victims on Saturday, when the first of the funerals are scheduled.

The city has battled back time and again from natural disasters, most notably flooding that included a 1937 inundation that left thousands of locals homeless and 80% of the city waterlogged.

Gaskins says, "Harrisburg always comes back."

