FEMA/SEMA teams assess damage in Oak Ridge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

OAK RIDGE, MO (KFVS) -

Federal and state assessment teams were out in Oak Ridge, Mo. on Friday.

On Thursday, Governor Jay Nixon was in town to promise relief is coming.

According to Assistant Director of Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management, Charlie Griffith, between four and five hundred homes or businesses have some damage.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) crews spent Friday morning hitting several locations in the Oak Ridge area. 

FEMA is mainly assisting as crews work to get a scope of the damage to see if local and resources are overwhelmed.

Many of the property owners were not home when crews stopped by, mainly because there is currently no way they could safely live in their houses.

"Some of the main concerns are immediate needs," said John Mills with FEMA. "Are there people displaced by the tornadoes, if so we need to get roofs over their heads."

Many if not all of the displaced families in the Cape Girardeau County area are staying with friends or relatives as they wait to rebuild.

FEMA representatives say if you have damage, you need to report it to your local emergency management agency and also to your insurance company, if you haven't already.

For property owners without insurance, assistance may be available.

  NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

  McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    Thursday, April 5 2018
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

  Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

