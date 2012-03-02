FEMA/SEMA teams assess damage in Oak Ridge

Federal and state assessment teams were out in Oak Ridge, Mo. on Friday.

On Thursday, Governor Jay Nixon was in town to promise relief is coming.

According to Assistant Director of Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management, Charlie Griffith, between four and five hundred homes or businesses have some damage.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) crews spent Friday morning hitting several locations in the Oak Ridge area.

FEMA is mainly assisting as crews work to get a scope of the damage to see if local and resources are overwhelmed.

Many of the property owners were not home when crews stopped by, mainly because there is currently no way they could safely live in their houses.

"Some of the main concerns are immediate needs," said John Mills with FEMA. "Are there people displaced by the tornadoes, if so we need to get roofs over their heads."

Many if not all of the displaced families in the Cape Girardeau County area are staying with friends or relatives as they wait to rebuild.

FEMA representatives say if you have damage, you need to report it to your local emergency management agency and also to your insurance company, if you haven't already.

For property owners without insurance, assistance may be available.

