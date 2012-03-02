Another round of severe weather rolls through the Heartland

Wind knocked over mail box in Jackson, MO (Source: cNews)

Another round of severe weather rolled through the Heartland Friday afternoon.



According to the Wayne Co. Sheriff's Dept., the sirens were set off in Greenville. There have been no confirmed reports of damage. Officers are out right now checking it out. There have been heavy rain strong winds, dime sized hail with an unconfirmed tornado touchdown report.

According to Bollinger County EMA, the roof was ripped off a barn in the northern part of the county.



National Weather Service storm reports:

3:44 p.m. - 56 mph wind gusts in Marion, KY

2:57 p.m. - nickel sized hail reported in Murray, KY



1:55 p.m. - estimated wind gusts 60-70 mph near Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, KY

1:52 p.m. - state police report quarter sized hail in Smithland, KY

1:43 p.m. - 3/4 inch hail reported in Paducah, KY

1:43 p.m. - 1/4 sized hail reported south side and downtown Paducah, KY

1:41 p.m. - Funnel cloud reported at exit 11, and at south side Wal-Mart in Paducah, KY

1:38 p.m. - roof blown off of home, laying across Highway 268, just west of Highway 62 intersection in West Paducah, KY



1:27 p.m. - Debris coming off roofs of downtown buildings, wind gusts measured at Barkley Airport 56 mph in Paducah, KY



1:20 p.m. - dime sized hail reported in New Columbia, IL

1:16 p.m. - 68 mph winds reported in Round Knob, IL



1:10 p.m. - 50 mph wind gust measured in Benton, KY

12:55 p.m. - home suffers major roof damage from straight line winds, winds at Barkley Regional Airport measured at 56 mph in La Center, KY



12:55 p.m. - golf ball sized hail reported in New Burnside, IL



12:53 p.m. - 3/4 inch hail reported in Tunnel Hill, IL

12:45 p.m. - 51 mph wind gust reported in Mayfield, KY

12:35 p.m. - wind gust estimated at 60-70 mph, shingles blown off house roof in Bernie, MO



12:32 p.m. - estimated 45 mph winds along with 1 3/4 inch hail in Grayville, IL



12:31 p.m. - large amount of power lines down throughout Carmi, IL



12:28 p.m. - gradient wind damage, downed trees blocking portion of Friendship and Powers Road in Paducah, KY

12:27 p.m. - dime sized hail reported east of Carbondale, IL

12:25 p.m. - 50 mph winds measured in Fulton, KY



12:24 p.m. - power lines down, tree damage throughout the community, some debris blocking roads in Carmi, IL



12:23 p.m. - pea sized hail reported 1/4 mile south of Highway 13 near Carbondale, IL

12:25 p.m. - nickel sized hail reported in Hurst, IL



12:22 p.m. - three inch diameter branches falling, with shingles ripped off a roof of a in Scott City, MO



12:18 p.m. - straight line winds destroyed a lean-to at a car dealership in Muddy, IL



12:14 p.m. - nickel sized hail reported in Mcleansboro, IL



12:07 p.m.. - unconfirmed funnel cloud (reported by the public) in Cape Girardeau, MO

12:06 p.m. - half-inch hail reported along Kingshighway Road in Cape Girardeau, MO



12:06 p.m. - quarter sized hail reported near Wal-Mart in Cape Girardeau, MO



12:03 p.m. - funnel cloud reported near Galatia, IL

12:01 p.m. - straight line winds measured at 54 mph in West Paducah, KY



12:00 p.m. - one inch hail reported in Mcleansboro, IL



11:57 a.m. - funnel cloud reported along I-57 between Benton and West Frankfort, IL



11:49 a.m. - funnel cloud reported near Energy, IL



11:49 a.m. - dime sized hail near Poplar Bluff, MO

11:44 a.m. - hail near Benton, IL



11:41 a.m. - funnel cloud and golf ball sized hail reported in West Frankfort, IL



11:39 a.m. - .75 inch hail in West Frankfort, IL



11:33 a.m. - .75 inch hail reported in Carbondale, IL

11:29 a.m. - dime sized hail in Hurst, IL

11:25 a.m. - quarter size hail Christopher, IL



11:23 a.m. - Dime sized (.75 inch) hail reported in DeSoto, IL.

11:22 a.m. - Dime sized (.75 inch) hail reported at SIU airport in Carbondale, IL.

11:20 a.m. - Possible funnel cloud spotted near Greenville, MO

11:05 a.m. - Penny sized (.75 inch) hail reported in Mill Spring, MO

Outages

Illinois outages as of 6:30 p.m.

Franklin - 481

White - 97

Williamson - 2

Randolph - 4

Perry - 87

Jackson - 18

Jefferson - 27



Missouri outages as of 6:30 p.m.



Scott - 10

St. Francois - 1





Digital Doppler radar

Send pictures and video to cnews@kfvs12.com or upload on our cNews page.

View this slideshow of storm damage pictures from March 2.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

