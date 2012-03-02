Funeral arrangements set for fallen soldier Sgt. Josh Born - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Funeral arrangements set for fallen soldier Sgt. Josh Born

Marsha Heller, Producer
Flags honoring Sgt. Born in Cape Girardeau Flags honoring Sgt. Born in Cape Girardeau
Volunteers put up flags Saturday in Olive Branch (Source: Alycia Dobrinick) Volunteers put up flags Saturday in Olive Branch (Source: Alycia Dobrinick)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Visitation and funeral arrangements are set for a fallen soldier with ties to Olive Branch.

Sgt. Joshua Born's visitation is Monday and the funeral on Tuesday.

According to the funeral home, visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Monday, March 5 at Crain Funeral Home at 829 North West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral services for Sgt. Joshua Born will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 6 at the funeral home with John Windings officiating.

Flags were set up Saturday to honor Sgt. Born.

Hundreds of volunteers came out in droves Saturday to honor the fallen soldier.

They placed close to three-thousand flags from Cape Girardeau to Mound City National Cemetery for Sgt. Joshua Born.

Organizer Larry Eckhardt says he and volunteers set up American flags starting at 1 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau, MO.

Eckhardt says he has done this to honor fallen soldiers throughout Illinois and Missouri.  He also says 950 flags were donated to him from St. Louis.

The 25-year-old fallen soldier is from Florida and married his wife, Megan who's from Olive Branch, 18 months ago.  He was killed in recent riots over the burning of Qurans at an American base.

       

