Two injured in rollover crash on Interstate 55

Northbound Interstate 55 is back open after it was shut down from a rollover crash just south of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport exit.

An SUV rolled over, blocking traffic for a while.



A mother and her 18-year-old daughter were trapped. Crews cut both women out of the SUV and put them on stretchers.

Both have non-life threatening injuries with cuts on their heads.

They were conscious when they were trapped in the vehicle.

The responding officer says when he walked up to the car they were singing as the mother tried to keep her daughter calm.

A preliminary investigation reveals the driver was trying to change lanes, a car in was in her blind spot, then she swerved and lost control.

Both were taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital by ambulance.

The Scott City Police Department is investigating.

