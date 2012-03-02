Early morning fire damages Ware trucking business

An overnight fire has heavily damaged a business in Ware.

The fire at Toler Trucking broke out shortly before 1 a.m. When crews arrived, the shop part of the garage was ablaze.

A Union County deputy says the damage to the building was extensive. Flames damaged a tractor trailer and equipment inside the garage.

Firefighters don't know what sparked the fire. There was no power or gas in the building.

The state fire marshal will be in Ware later Friday morning to investigate.

