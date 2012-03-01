Home burglarized in West Paducah

Investigators say a home was reported burglarized on Thursday in western McCracken County.



According to detectives, Teddy Fondaw reported a burglary to his home on Woodville Road.



Fondaw told investigators that the unknown suspect or suspects forced their way in and ransacked his home.

Fondaw told investigators that the home was burglarized sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Guns, jewelry and electronics were missing from the home.



According to the sheriff's office, in the last two weeks there have been several daytime and attempted burglaries.

Deputies say if suspicious people or vehicles are seen in your neighborhood, try to get a description including a license plate number.



If anyone has information regarding this crime, please contact Sgt. Darrin Frommeyer at the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, 270-444-4719, or contact Crime stoppers at 270-443-TELL.

Frommeyer says anyone with information leading to the arrest and/or conviction may be eligible for a reward up to $1000.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

