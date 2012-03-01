Waller's attorneys start appeal process on Internet threat charge

The attorneys of Clay Waller have started the appeal process on his Internet threat charge.

According to court documents, the appeal had "defects" and could not be correctly filed until they are corrected.

The entire brief was not submitted, according to the court of appeals.

The attorneys have five days from Thursday to correct the filing.

Clay Waller was sentenced to five years in prison for threatening his missing wife's sister on the website Topix.

Waller is in the federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale, Louisiana. It's a low security prison for male inmates. He transferred there from a federal prison in Oklahoma City.

Prosecutors also consider Waller a suspect in his wife, Jacque Waller's June 1, 2011 disappearance.

