Tornado destroys senior center

Wednesday morning's EF04 tornado has impacted far more than those in its path, including Saline County senior citizens.

The tornado leveled the Golden Circle Senior Center along Route 45. Thursday, employees dug through the rubble searching for things to salvage from the center.

Coordinators say the center serves 70-85 meals per day and delivers more than 125 meals per day to homebound seniors in Galatia, Carrier Mills and Harrisburg.

"I've probably had 10 seniors who are regulars here come by today and they're just heartbroken," said Golden Circle director Darlene Goolsby, "Everybody's heartbroken."

The Golden Circle also provides homemaking services that allow seniors to continue to live independently and stay out of a nursing home.

That's why Goolsby says her first order of business is to find a temporary home for the Golden Circle to set up shop to serve seniors as soon as possible.

