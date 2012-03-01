Ill. tornado packed winds as high as 180 mph - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ill. tornado packed winds as high as 180 mph

(KFVS) - Weather officials say five tornadoes hit the Heartland causing death and damage Wednesday. The tornado that hit Harrisburg, Illinois packed winds as high as 180 mph.

Seven people across the Heartland, 13 across the nation have died after at least 35 tornadoes touched down in 24 hours in the Midwest. Five of those tornadoes were in the Heartland.

The National Weather Service reports an EF4 tornado hit Saline County on the southwest side of Harrisburg, killing six people. The peak wind was estimated at 180 miles per hour, according to the weather service. It touched down around 4:51 a.m. one mile north of Carrier Mills and traveled ENE toward Harrisburg, touching down in Harrisburg at 4:56 a.m. That path of the tornado is more than seven miles long and about 250 yards wide.

The National Weather Service confirms preliminary reports of an EF2 in Marquand in Madison County, Mo.  There have been no reports of major damage.

The NWS confirms preliminary reports of an EF2 tornado that went through McCracken and Ballard counties in Ky.  Reports are the tornado touched down just southwest of Mounds, Ill. and crossed over I-57 near exit 8.  The tornado then crossed the Ohio River near the town of America, then across McCracken and Ballard counties. The tornado then crossed the Ohio River again and lifted around two miles northwest of Metropolis just east of the airport.

NWS teams were in Stoddard and Cape Girardeau counties on Thursday surveying damage.

An EF3 tornado was confirmed by the NWS.  It started early Wednesday morning just west of Asherville to two miles west of Bell City.  Winds reached peaks of 140 mph with a width of 550 yards and was 21 miles long.  Mark Champlin, 50, was killed in this tornado.

It damaged more than 50 structures, mostly mobile homes, barns, out buildings.  Two houses sustained major damage.  One house was destroyed.

A second tornado in Stoddard County Wednesday morning started just east of Bell City to three miles southeast of Benton, Mo.  Winds peaked at 90 mph with a width of 75 yards.  It was 17.5 miles long.  No one was injured from that tornado.  Empty grain bins, and silos were destroyed.  Irrigation pivots were turned over, chicken houses destroyed, siding and shingle damage to homes, and barns damaged.

The National Weather Service confirms preliminary reports of an EF1 in Marquand. 

Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service report large oak trees were found uprooted and damage to roofs was consistent with EF1 damage on the enhanced Fujita scale. Further west, a house was destroyed on County Road 431 just north of Highway C.

According to NWS, numerous trees near the house were also uprooted. Damage in this area was rated EF2.

NWS reports are a tornado touched down just southwest of Mounds, Ill. and crossed over I-57 near exit 8.  The tornado then crossed the Ohio River near the town of America, then across McCracken and Ballard Counties. The tornado then crossed the Ohio River again and lifted around two miles northwest of Metropolis just east of the airport.

Three people were killed in Tennessee after the same severe weather system that created massive damage across the Midwest moved through the state.

