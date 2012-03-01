Ky. woman charged after baby gets broken leg

A Kentucky woman was arrested and charged after her one month old suffered a broken leg.

Jessica A. Frizzell, 27, of Beaver Dam, Ky. was arrested on charges of criminal abuse first-degree.

According to Ky. State Police, a children's hospital contacted social services regarding Frizzell's baby daughter.

Police say the one-month-old was admitted to the hospital in December 2011 after the baby suffered a broken femur.

Frizzell was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford, Ky.

