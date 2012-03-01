New Madrid County man found guilty of deadly stabbing

A New Madrid County man has been found guilty of a 2010 murder.

Robert Rooker was found guilty Thursday of murder second-degree and armed criminal action.

Police say the stabbing happened on Powell Street in New Madrid in April 2010.

When officers arrived that Friday in April, they found Patrick Bradley dead and two other people in the home. Rooker was taken into custody.



He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 12.

