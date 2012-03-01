Paducah man charged with abusing two minors

A Paducah man was arrested Wednesday on sexual abuse charges involving two minors.

According to the Paducah Police Department, Robby Dudley , 29, of Butler Lane was arrested on charges of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Dudley is accused of fondling the two minors in the summer of 2011, according to police.

Police say they told their parents about the abuse.

Dudley was taken to the McCracken County Jail. Bond was set at $10,000



