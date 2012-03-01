Jury finds Carbondale man guilty of drug-induced homicide - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jury finds Carbondale man guilty of drug-induced homicide

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Carbondale man was found guilty Thursday by a Jefferson County jury of drug induced homicide.

Aaron D. Burton was found guilty of the class X felony in the trial that began on Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County state's attorney's office.

According to the state's attorney, the charge stems from the June 13, 2011 death of Lacey Kimpel, 25, of Mt. Vernon.

Kimpel was found in the bathroom of a gas station in Mt. Vernon, and died from an apparent heroin overdose, according to Jefferson County State's Attorney Douglas R. Hoffman. Prosecution presented evidence at the trial that it was Burton who gave the drug to Kimpel that killed her.

Burton faces 6-30 years behind bars at the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Sentencing is set for April 20 at 9:30 a.m.

Burton is scheduled to remain in jail pending sentencing.

