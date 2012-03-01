First of tornado victims funerals to be held Saturday

The names of all six people killed, when an EF4 tornado hit Harrisburg, Illinois Feb. 29 just before dawn, have been released.

They are Mary Osman, 75, of Harrisburg, Jaylynn Ferrell, 22, of Harrisburg, Lynda Hull, 74, of Galatia, Donna Rann, 61, of Eldorado, Randy Rann, 64, of Eldorado and Greg Swierk, 50, who was from out of town, according to the coroner.

The first of the funerals for the tornado victims will be Saturday, when three of the dead will be laid to rest. The tornado hit the 9,000-resident Saline County community before dawn Wednesday.

Funeral services for Jaylynn Ferrell will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 3 at the First Baptist Church of Harrisburg. Burial will follow in Sunset Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 2 at the First Baptist Church of Harrisburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jaylynn Ferrell Scholarship Fund for Nursing Students. Envelopes will be available at the church.

Funeral services for Mary Osman will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 3 at Reed Funeral Chapel in Harrisburg. Rev. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 2 at Reed Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Red Cross or the Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Services are planned Sunday for 61-year-old Donna Rann and her 64-year-old husband, Randy Rann.

The J.M. Weirauch Funeral Home in Harrisburg will be handling funeral arrangements for Greg Swierk on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m., he will be given full military honors.

Thursday, Kathy Sweeney spoke to family members who lost loved ones in Harrisburg.

Jaylynn Ferrell was the youngest victim. She was a nurse who had just moved in to a duplex next to the Ranns'. It was the very first place of her own.

Jaylynn's mother Patty says her daughter lived a full and faithful life.

"From the very beginning Jaylynn's been a follower of Christ" said Patty Ferrell. "She has had a heart of service. Whether it was all through school, she was a cheerleader and she helped other little girls become cheerleaders. Taught them, mentored them. She did lots of mission trips to different places. She taught Sunday school with me, we taught 3-year-olds."

Patty says she will be in that Sunday school class this Sunday in her daughter's honor.

Mary Osman attended Walnut Grove Church and is survived by a son.

Lynda Hull is originally from Galatia. She lost her husband last June and moved out of her big Galatia home to a smaller apartment in Harrisburg. She worked at the old Kresge's Department Store in Harrisburg for over 20 years.

Randy Rann attended Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Galatia with his wife. He was very active in the Masonic Lodge in Galatia. His wife Donna was also killed. The Ranns' are survived by two sons.

The National Weather Service reports an EF4 tornado hit Saline County on the southwest side of Harrisburg. The peak wind was estimated at 180 miles per hour, according to the weather service. It touched down around 4:51 a.m. one mile north of Carrier Mills and traveled ENE toward Harrisburg, touching down in Harrisburg at 4:56 a.m. The path of the tornado was more than seven miles long and about 250 yards wide.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

