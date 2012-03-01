Continued Storm Coverage on The Breakfast Show - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Continued Storm Coverage on The Breakfast Show

Good Morning
Today is a new day - Thursday, March 1

Today is also a lot calmer than this time 24 hours ago. It was a truly historic day in the Heartland. At least 7 people lost their lives in the storms and more than a hundred across all our states were injured. As we move forward with our coverage, we're looking to you to help us tell the stories of the victims and survivors of the leap day tornadoes. You can email Heartland News your ideas and contact information to news@kfvs12.com  

This morning as we talk about the tragedies of yesterday, Brian is also looking forward to today's weather. And yes, there is talk of another stormy night tonight. We'll have you covered, just turn on The Breakfast Show starting at 4:30 this morning for live updates throughout the morning.

We are bringing you extended team coverage of the tornado aftermath this morning. Both Tyler Profilet and Jaime Travers are in Harrisburg this morning as the town comes together to pick up the pieces after an EF4 tornado tore apart a section of town, killing 6 and injuring around 100 people. Jaime will be focusing on the track the tornado took through Harrisburg and also talking about a new radar technology that was used in the Branson area yesterday - something that could help us stay safe in the future.

Here in the studio Stephanie Byars will be working online and on-air to show you the images many of you have sent to us. If you have pictures or video of the storm as it happened or the aftermath send them to cnews@kfvs12.com or use our news app to send them in to the Heartland newsroom. Stephanie also has information on shelters and how you can help.

Lauren and Jim will also have the latest on other areas of the Heartland that were devastated by tornadoes and high winds.

Thank you for making Heartland News and the StormTeam your choice for severe weather coverage in the morning - we do appreciate you watching and love to hear your comments. See below to contact us any time of the day!

Duncan Phenix
Executive Producer
Heartland News

