Shoot-out confirmed in Poplar Bluff

Police are investigating a shootout in Poplar Bluff Wednesday evening.



According to Jeff Rowland with Poplar Bluff Police Department, there was some kind of shootout just off Main Street near Valley and Alice streets.

No one was hurt but a bullet hit the victim's car, Rowland said.



One person is in custody and police are getting warrants for those involved.

Police are not sure at this time what lead up to the gunfire.

