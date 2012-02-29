Mo. National Guard deployed after deadly tornadoes

Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.
Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens.
After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s.
According to crash investigators, a western Kentucky man's crash appeared to involve alcohol.
Police in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating after two people were found wounded on Thursday morning, April 5.
Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
