Storm shelters open in southern Ill. & southeast Mo.

The National Weather Service reports an EF4 tornado hit Saline County on the southwest side of Harrisburg, killing six people in southern Illinois.

Storm shelters have been opened up for those in need in southern Ill. and southeast Mo.



Storm shelters in southern Illinois

Harrisburg - Mayor Eric Gregg says that the Red Cross has set up a shelter at First Baptist Church at 204 North Main Street.

Illinois State Police are asking for no more volunteers in the Harrisburg area.

Ridgway - A shelter is being set up at the Golden Circle Senior Center. Food and drink is available at the fire department.

For those who have a damaged home, officials are asking victims to sign up at the fire department to request lodging, tarps and other supplies.

The Eqyptian Health Department has made limited doses of tetanus available for free.

Generators will be brought to the Oasis Tavern - just south of the fire department.



Oak Ridge- The Red Cross is providing food and water to residents and emergency workers in Oak Ridge as they work on cleaning up from the storm damage.

Storm shelters in southeast Missouri

Stoddard County - Emergency Manager Dale Moreland says a shelter has opened at Kinder Chapel on K Highway.

