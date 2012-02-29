Name released of Puxico man killed in storms - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Name released of Puxico man killed in storms

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
aerial view of Puxico area (Source: cNews) aerial view of Puxico area (Source: cNews)
PUXICO, MO (KFVS) -

Stoddard County Coroner Aaron Mathis has released the name of the man killed in Puxico Wednesday morning after a tornado moved through the area.

Mark Champlin, 50, of Puxico was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m. at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Mathis says he died due to injuries from the storms.

Sandra Hemby, 55, was in the trailer with Champlin when the storms hit.

Both were thrown from the home and flown to the hospital.

Hemby is undergoing extensive surgeries.  She lost everything.

Now family members and the community are pulling together to help.

A fund has been set up in the name of Sandra Hemby at first Midwest bank in Puxico starting Friday, March 2.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

