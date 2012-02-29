10 killed in southern Illinois, 1 in southeast Missouri after storms

Heartland
News has received reports of 10 people killed in the Harrisburg, Ill.
after a possible tornado swept through the area. Two of the victims are
children. One man was killed in Stoddard County. One person was
killed in southwest Missouri.
Missouri Gov. Jan Nixon has declared a state of emergency.
Heartland News has two
multi-media journalists covering the Harrisburg area. Arnold Wyrick
says 35 to 40 homes are destroyed. Rescue and recovery efforts are
underway as emergency crews look for three to five missing people.
Several people are being loaded into ambulances.
He says he
sees mattresses hanging from trees. He says the windows and doors have
been blown out of the Wal-Mart in town. Several businesses are
destroyed on the south side of town.
The Harrisburg school
superintendent says Harrisburg Middle School sustained some damage.
School is called off for the remainder of the week.
Tyler
Profilet reports a lot of damage in the Harrisburg area, including semi
trucks tipped over. One man says it sounded like a freight train as he
hid in a closet with his son. Several emergency crews from numerous
departments are responding to the area.
Power lines are
downed in the area. Several roads are block off in Harrisburg. One of
the roads blocked off leads to the hospital in town.
Saline
County Emergency Management asks people to stay off their cell phones if
possible as heavy phone traffic is jamming the system. They ask people
to text only is possible. Sightseeers are asked to stay at home.
The
First Baptist Church in Harrisburg has been set up as a Red Cross
shelter. Illinois State Police are asking for no more volunteers in the
Harrisburg area.
Heartland News has received reports of
damage in the Puxico, Oak Ridge, and Marquand areas. Stoddard County is
setting up an emergency management post.
One person has died after the storms in Stoddard County.
Stoddard
County Sheriff Carl Hefner says several mobile homes in the area are
destroyed in Stoddard County. He says there were residents ejected from
a mobile home and two people airlifted to a hospital in Cape
Girardeau. One of those people died. The damage is along County Roads
266 and 257 east of Puxico and tracked to the northeast to the Leora
area.
Hefner says another home was destroyed on a county
road, tool sheds blown away, equipment blown around, numerous power
lines are down. There are no reports of fatalities in Stoddard county.
Hefner says they started receiving calls around 4 a.m.
Dale Moreland with Stoddard County EMA says one mobile home was moved about 200 feet.
Moreland says crews are working on County Road 249 and County Road 271 is blocked.
Highway Patrol Trooper Clark Parrott says large trees are down along Route M in Stoddard County.
Johnnie
Clark, the city manager in Puxico, says most of the damage is in the
rural areas near town. He says crews are assisting people in rural
areas. No major damage is reported in Puxico city limits.
The school and a church sustained damage in Oak Ridge, Mo.
Pulaski
County, Illinois EMS Director Ken Kerley says wreckers and vehicles
were blown from their location and crossing arms broke off and blew into
a squad car.
Paul Carter with McCracken County EMA says the
northwest part of county sustained damage. One mobile home was
destroyed on New Liberty & Gibbs Rd. Two people had to be rescued
and are seriously injured. One mobile home was destroyed on Old Ogden
Landing Rd. Fourd people were injured including one child. No details
on the extent of injuries. Multiple buildings are damaged. An RV was
blown over. High voltage power lines are down in the Cross Country
area. Trees are on mobile homes. Norton Creek Baptist Church in the
Raglin area has minor damage. EMA is still checking homes for damage.
The National Weather Service is sending three teams to survery the damage.
Team 1 (Rick Shanklin, Ken Ludington) - Harrisburg west toward Cape Girardeau County MO
Team 2 (Kelly Hooper, Shane Luecke) - Newburg IN West toward Harrisburg IL)
Team 3 (Christine Wielgos, Debbie Hooper) - Metropolis IL west toward Stoddard co. MO)
Note
this may change as storms are in western Kentucky. They hope to finish
the surveys by late Thursday, given the severe weather threat on
Friday.
Another
death in southwest Missouri happened when a possible tornado hit a
mobile home park in southwest Missouri, south of Buffalo, said Lt. Dana
Eagan of the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. Another 13 people at the
trailer park were injured, she said. Crews would begin searching the
area once the sun came up, Eagan said.
The storm also knocked out power to all of Buffalo, Eagan said.
Other hard-hit were areas in southwest Missouri included Branson and Lebanon.
In
Branson, there were at least a dozen injuries including people trapped
in their homes, National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Griffin
said. The apparent tornado moved through downtown Branson, heavily
damaging the city's famous theaters, Griffin said.
Searchers
there were going house to house early Wednesday, Taney County Sheriff
Jimmie Russell. He said he didn't know how many injuries there were or
how severe they were.
After hitting the Midwest, the weather system was headed to Kentucky and Tennessee, Griffin.
Elsewhere, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback declared a state of emergency late Tuesday after an apparent tornado struck Harveyville.
The
declaration covered Wabaunsee County, southwest of Topeka. A news
release from the governor's office said one person was critically
injured and "a number of homes" and a church were damaged, and trees
and power lines were down.
Earlier, the National Weather Service reported brief tornado touchdowns southwest of Hutchinson, Kan.
Power outages
As of 7:40 a.m., Ameren Missouri reports outages in:
- 10 in Cape Girardeau County
- 23 in Iron County
- 23 in Jefferson County
- 10 in Madison County
- 26 in Pemiscot County
- 177 in Saint Francois County
- 21 in Washington County
As of 7:30 a.m., Ameren Illinois reports outages in:
- 836 in Alexander County
- 6 in Franklin County
- 2462 in Gallatin County
- 52 in Jackson County
- 19 in Johnson County
- 53 in Perry County
- 1242 in Pulaski County
- 76 in Randolph County
- 6530 in Saline County
- 1261 in Union County
- 377 in Williamson County
Storm damage reports
The National Weather Service reports storm damage from the severe storms that swept through the Heartland early Wednesday morning.
6:03 a.m. - Dime size hail reported with the storm south of Zion, Ky. in Henderson County.
5:40 a.m. - A few barns and a machine shed blown down. Porch blown off of home in Oscar, Ky. in Ballard County.
5:37
a.m. - Southeast portion of Harrisburg, Ill. experienced major damage.
Possible one death but no confirmed. Search and rescue in process at
this time.
5:25 a.m. - 60 plus mph winds reported and dime size hail in Round Knob, Ill.
5:20 a.m. - Mobile home destroyed along Ogden Landing Road in West Paducah, Ky. Late report.
5:20
a.m. - one injury -Emergency manager reporting widespread damage across
the northern third of Cape Girardeau County. Manager is asking for no
one to enter the area to allow emergency services to respond. Possible
tornado. 1 man injured after home collapsed on him.
5:18 a.m. - Highway 45 is closed south of the community.
5:06
a.m. - Widespread trees and power lines down in Ridgway, Ill in
Gallatin County. Numerous homes and one church damaged. Late report.
5:03
a.m. - Possible tornado damage north and west of Mounds, Ill. and near
exit 8 along Interstate 57. Spotter had a cross arm ripped off a
railroad sign and missiled through his vehicle.
4:56 a.m. - Confirmed tornado by trained spotter. Approaching the south side of Harrisburg.
4:56 a.m. - Electrical transformers flashing west of Harrisburg, Ill. Possible tornado.
4:43 a.m. - Possible tornado. Power flashes south of Marion, Illinois. Appears to be electrical transformers blowing up.
4:41 a.m. - Golf ball size hail reported near the community of Neelyville, Mo.
4:40 a.m. - Dime size hail reported south of Marion, Illinois.
4:36 a.m. - Widespread power outages reported in Marion, Ill.
4:30 a.m. - Numerous power outages with large amount of tree debris in Dexter. Mo. Winds estimated 55 mph.
4:30 a.m. - Dime size hail reported with heavy rain in Doniphan.
4:22 a.m. - Quarter size hail. Power outages reported in the Carbondale, Illinois area.
4:18
a.m. -Line of damage from Oak Ridge to Pocahantas, Missouri. Numerous
structural and tree damage. Power outages. No injures reported at
this time. Possible tornado.
3:59 a.m. - Numerous home structure
damage in Oak Ridge. Widespread trees and power lines down. Damage
observed by fire rescue teams and relayed to E0C. Possible tornado. No
injuries reported at this time.
3:57 a.m. - outbuildings damaged in Sedgewickville spotted by a trained spotter.
3:33
a.m. - Ping pong size hail along Highway V in town. Wind gusts of 30
to 40 mph associated with the storm in Ellsinore. Spotted by a
trained spotter.
3:30 a.m. - Antenna ripped off of home in Ellsinore. Late report.
3:25
a.m. - 6-8 homes have roof damage along Highway 72 near Patton, Mo. in
Bolllinger County. 10 larger barns destroyed over a 5 mile area. Tree
damage is widespread. Numerous power poles down.
3:23 a.m. - .75 inch hail reported by law enforcement in Van Buren.
