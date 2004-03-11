Nesting and attracting birds
By Paul Schnare
February 2, 2004
If you want to attract birds to your landscape, you should provide materials for songbirds to build nests. Some birds need cavities within which to build their nests, while others build their nests on tree branches, on the ground, etc.
If you want to attract cavity nesters such as bluebirds, chickadees, woodpeckers, etc., you should install nest boxes in your landscape. These “bird houses” or nest boxes simulate natural cavities found in dead trees that birds normally use.
You can be selective by choosing boxes with features specific for the birds you want to attract. The size of the entrance hole is an important characteristic, as well as the interior dimensions of the box. Each characteristic will dissuade or encourage a particular species of bird to use your nest boxes.
In addition to nest boxes, you should provide materials that birds use to build the nests inside of these nest boxes. Materials such as mud, tufts of yarn or wool, leaves, weed and leaf shoots, and small sticks, in different combinations, are the building blocks for bird nests.
These same building materials are the ones used by birds that are not cavity nesters. Robins for example use mud with a few twigs to build an open nest on a horizontal tree limb.
If you really want to attract birds to your landscape, don’t be quite so tidy. The unkempt landscape often has just the right combination of shelter, water, and nest building materials to invite songbirds to make it their home.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m.
The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
The annual Soles 4 Souls shoe drive hit the ground running in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The annual Soles 4 Souls shoe drive hit the ground running in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
A driver may have had a medical issue after a pickup truck crashed into a Paducah building on Monday, March 19.
A driver may have had a medical issue after a pickup truck crashed into a Paducah building on Monday, March 19.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.
Greg Seitz, Athletic Director for Jacksonville State University, tweeted that there has been "major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum."
Greg Seitz, Athletic Director for Jacksonville State University, tweeted that there has been "major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum."
The extent of damage Jacksonville received tonight isn't fully known, but it was widespread.
The extent of damage Jacksonville received tonight isn't fully known, but it was widespread.