Severe Weather Coverage with The Breakfast Show

Good Morning
Today is Wednesday, February 29
Early this morning we're all about the weather. There is a large line of storms rolling through the Heartland.
By 2:30 this morning we already have had multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and a tornado warning.
So to help you stay safe this morning here is a list of helpful links you can use to find out the latest conditions in your area of the Heartland:
Send pictures or video of weather or news events to cnews@kfvs12.com or upload them here or use our news app to send in pictures and videos.
Be sure to tune in to the Breakfast Show this morning starting at 4:30 to watch Brian and Laura's latest forecast.
Duncan Phenix
Executive Producer
Heartland News
