Name released of man killed in motorcycle crash near Scott City

One person has died in a late night crash in Scott City. The wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Scott City Police, Jeff Livesay, 52, of Essex, Missouri died in the crash.



The wreck happened on the outer road near Black Diamond's Bootheel Harley Davidson.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police believe Livesay lost control of the motorcycle.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.