Vacant home in Kennett catches fire for second time

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

A home in Kennett caught fire for the second time in two years Monday night.

Kennett Fire Chief John Mallot says someone set fire in one of the rooms of the one and a half story home in the 300 block of East 4th Street just after 7 p.m. Monday.

Mallot says the home was condemned and found unfit for living due to the fire two years ago.

He says there were no utilities running to the home.

The fire did threaten a nearby home, but 20 firefighters helped contain the blaze.

Firefighters fought the fire for about three hours.

Mallot says this is the fourth vacant house in six months to burn in Kennett.  He does not know if this fire is connected to the other fires.

Mallot says he does believe someone is setting fire to the vacant houses.

He asks anyone with information to call the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.

