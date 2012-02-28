Anna-Jonesboro students react to school cuts

The tough economic times are forcing some tough decisions to be made at the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

Students in Anna are reacting to news that some of their after school programs are being cut because of budget problems.

The district announced several cuts last night including eliminating cross country, the dance team, and the forensics program.

Eight sports will lose at least one assistant coach as well.

And, the district has decided that there will only be a school musical every other year.

Students say it doesn't seem fair.

"I was in pep band and that got cut," said Anna Freshman Chris Plott. "So I'm kind of disappointed with that because that was real fun."

"I'm in band though and pep band and I can say that's something that I really enjoy and a lot of people do," said Faith Acuff. "So, it's kind of upsetting."



The school board estimates all the cuts will save about $170,000 next school year.

