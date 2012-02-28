Body of soldier with ties to Olive Branch back in U.S. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Body of soldier with ties to Olive Branch back in U.S.

Posted by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
OLIVE BRANCH, IL (KFVS) -

 

The bodies of two U.S. soldiers, including one with local ties are back home.

Their flag-draped caskets arrived Monday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Josh Born, 25, was of the soldiers gunned down by an insurgent on a U.S. base in Afghanistan in retaliation for the burning of the Muslim holy book.

Born's wife, Megan is from Olive Branch.

There will be a Patriot Guard escort once his body arrives in the Heartland.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

