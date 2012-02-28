Watching the weather for possible storms

Bob Reeves is closely watching the weather tonight for the possibility of thunderstorms. (The above radar picture was from 6:45 p.m.) We've got the latest weather online and Bob lets us know what's going on outside on Heartland News at 9 on Fox 23 and Heartland News at 10 on KFVS12.

It's a subject often taboo among teenagers: depression. Local counselors say it is an issue that often goes untreated and unreported. Holly Brantley talks with one teen who describes how she overcame depression.

A third student has died after being shot at an Ohio high school yesterday. Police say five students were shot at the high school Monday morning by a student gunman.

A Murray man was arraigned in court today after a deadly shooting Friday evening. Authorities say he was also a person of interest in a cold case disappearance of a woman nearly ten years ago.



Authorities arrested a man in Hamilton County accused of sexual assault against a young girl.

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened early this morning in McCracken County. A car overturned, ejected and killed the passenger. Police say the driver was in the car for five hours before he was able to free himself and get help.



Partial remains of several 9/11 victims were incinerated by a military contractor and sent to a landfill, a government report said today in the latest of a series of revelations about the Pentagon's main mortuary for the war dead.

The family of a U.S. military officer shot to death in Afghanistan says a funeral will be held for him in the Florida Panhandle, where his wife and children live.

The body of another soldier with Heartland ties is back in the U.S. His service is planned for this weekend.



Tonight on Heartland News at 10, Kathy Sweeney introduces us to Flat Daddy, a cardboard cutout of a soldier serving overseas. Even though this soldier may be across the world, he can be two places at once with his wife and four kids from Altenburg.

A vacant home in Kennett caught fire for the second time last night. The fire chief says this is the fourth fire at a vacant house in town in the past six months.



Perry County, Mo. Sheriff Gary J. Schaaf says two people were arrested on outstanding warrants after an ongoing drug investigation.

A recommendation on an urban deer hunt could be made tonight. Cape Girardeau citizens can weigh in on a possible urban deer hunt at the Deer Management Committee forum at 6 p.m. at the Osage Centre.

The Ky. House has passed legislation that would allow the Amish to use reflective tape on their horse-drawn buggies rather than bright orange triangular signs that some object to on religious grounds.

The latest edition of Missouri's Official State Manual is now available to the public, but for the first time it's been published only online.

The price of gasoline rose for the 21st straight day on today. Drivers are now paying an average of $3.72 a gallon nationwide, about 24 cents more than before the streak began. Check gas prices in your area at kfvs12.com/gasprices.

A black bear that chose to hibernate in a storm drain in Wisconsin is now sharing the unusual home with two of her cubs.

