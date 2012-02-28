Man charged with sexual assault of young girl - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man charged with sexual assault of young girl

HAMILTON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A man accused of sexual assault against a young girl was arrested in Hamilton County.

Jon E. C. Bosworth is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

The Hamilton County State's Attorney says the alleged incidents involved a girl about six or seven years old and happened during the summers of 2007 and 2008.

