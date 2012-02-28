Does it Work Wednesday: DeWalt12-volt Max Lithium Ion Driver Drill

"There are some jobs you just need a 12-volt for," said expert Johnny Slayden who owns a construction company bearing his name and works alongside Kaminsky Development.
Slayden knows power tools and predicts this new drill driver by DeWalt could be the one he's been looking for.
"It's got its place. It's light. You can carry it around--use it for hanging lights."
He's right. The entire 12-volt MAX Lithium drill weighs only two pounds. Compare that to the eight-pound 18-volt, and it's a no-brainer which one we'd like to use more for odd jobs. First, Does it Work?
Johnny drills on a high-setting through some treated timber. He whizzes on down the line, inserting screws. No trouble in untreated wood either. Easy for him; how about inexperienced me?
After some instruction on how to hold it, I get the hang of it. However, I actually like the bigger drill better because it's heavier weight means I can balance it and not worry so much about getting a splinter in my finger.
Still, people who drill more than me will want the 12-volt for most jobs.
"You get tired all day long lugging the big stuff around," said Slayden.
Johnny says his crews swear by DeWalt, saying their battery power outlasts most.
"We've used every kind out there. You're going thru concrete, heavy stuff, it'll last. Other stuff will burn up."
He's a fan of the skinnier design on this and three added LED lights he says would make working in dark attics a lot easier, for example.
"I give it an A---an A+ if possible."
It's possible when the product seems to be durable, reliable, and available at most stores.
Let's drill home an A+ for DeWalt's new 12-volt MAX Lithium Ion Driver Drill on this Does it Work test.
You can buy this at most places; we got ours from Bucheits.
Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved
Do your kids love to draw and tell stories? Then Crayola’s Story By Me Book Making Kit is the toy for them.
Do your kids love to draw and tell stories? Then Crayola’s Story By Me Book Making Kit is the toy for them.
Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty won Ms. Reynolds' third grade class over.
Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty won Ms. Reynolds' third grade class over.
The consensus was clear in Ms. Beers' third grade class at Jefferson Elementary, the Fingerlings baby monkey is a toy they want.
The consensus was clear in Ms. Beers' third grade class at Jefferson Elementary, the Fingerlings baby monkey is a toy they want.
This High-fivin’, fin-flappin’ card game, was a hit in Mr. Callahan’s third grade class.
This High-fivin’, fin-flappin’ card game, was a hit in Mr. Callahan’s third grade class.
Painting your nails at home is difficult and time-consuming, but who can afford a weekly trip to the nail salon?
Painting your nails at home is difficult and time-consuming, but who can afford a weekly trip to the nail salon?
The Atomic Beam Lantern claims it’s the brightest lantern you’ll ever own, but does it work?
The Atomic Beam Lantern claims it’s the brightest lantern you’ll ever own, but does it work?
Have you ever forgotten a birthday and needed a cake ASAP? The makers of the Betty Crocker Microwave Cake Maker claim their product is the key to having cake ready fast.
Have you ever forgotten a birthday and needed a cake ASAP? The makers of the Betty Crocker Microwave Cake Maker claim their product is the key to having cake ready fast.
Subscription meal services Hello Fresh and Blue Apron deliver just the right amount of food to your door to cook three meals for two, but is it worth the cost?
Subscription meal services Hello Fresh and Blue Apron deliver just the right amount of food to your door to cook three meals for two, but is it worth the cost?
Farm-fresh, healthy, recipe-ready food delivered to your door is the promise of subscription meal service Hello Fresh. But can a service that claims to be healthy deliver on taste?
Farm-fresh, healthy, recipe-ready food delivered to your door is the promise of subscription meal service Hello Fresh. But can a service that claims to be healthy deliver on taste?
Blue Apron claims “food is better when you start from scratch.” The subscription meal service promises to deliver everything you need to make three meals right to your doorstep, but does it work, and does the company deliver on fresh flavorful food?
Blue Apron claims “food is better when you start from scratch.” The subscription meal service promises to deliver everything you need to make three meals right to your doorstep, but does it work, and does the company deliver on fresh flavorful food?